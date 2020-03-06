“Concert promoter hints Red Velvet concert in Manila might happen soon”

Red Velvet might be bringing La Rouge to Manila sooner than we think.

Taas kamay, mga PH Luvies!

PULP Live World’s Happee Sy might have just hinted at the possibility of bringing K-Pop girl group Red Velvet back to Manila as she urged PH Luvies (fans of Red Velvet) to start saving up money as early as now.

That’s right, ReVeluvs is next on her list.

“Up Next: ReVeluvs #soon #SuperSpeedIponing,” she wrote in her tweet, also referring to the fandom of Red Velvet.

Earlier this year, Happee Sy responded “OK” to a fan asking her to bring the five-piece girl group back to Manila.

Ok — ☺️ HAPPEE (@happeehour) January 18, 2020

Red Velvet last came to Manila in June 2019 for the K-Pop World Music Festival.

Back in December, one of the members, Wendy, got involved in an accident during the rehearsals for the SBS Gayo Daejon show.

With only four members on tour right now, fans are hoping Wendy gets to join La Rouge in Manila.

Formed by SM Entertainment in 2014, Red Velvet is composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri.

Some of their hits include “Psycho,” “Bad Boy,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Zimzalabim,” and “Red Flavor.”