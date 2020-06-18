“Coney Reyes shares growing up photos of son Vico Sotto for his birthday”

Coney Reyes shares her favorite snapshots with son Vico Sotto who celebrated his birthday last June 17.

For her son Vico’s 31st birthday last June 17, veteran actress Coney Reyes shared her favorite photos with him through the years in a post on her Instagram account. As the mother of the incumbent Pasig city mayor, Coney’s close relationship with her son is undeniable. She also shared a bible verse in honor of his natal day. The young politician requested that in lieu of gifts and surprise parties, he’d like people to donate food to communities affected by the pandemic instead.

She wrote,

“Happy Birthday photos 6-17-2020 ️ ️ ️ @vicosotto Happy Birthday!!! 🥰 I will always be here praying for you, helping you in any and every way I can. I love you so much, son! I praise and thank God for you everyday. “May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed. We will shout for joy when you are victorious and will lift up our banners in the name of our God. May the Lord grant all your requests.” – Psalm 20:4-5️”