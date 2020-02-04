Confession Announce ‘Back To Raise Hell’ East Coast Reunion Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Music Feeds on February 4, 2020

Confession are back to raise hell… again!

The John Farnhams of metalcore have announced a double whammy of East Coast reunion tour dates for March of this year, hitting up venues in Sydney and Newcastle.

They’ll be supported by fellow scene veterans Shinto Katana at both dates.

Of course, Confession frontman Michael Crafter announced both Confession’s break-up and his own retirement back in 2015, playing one of their (supposedly) final ever shows at UNIFY Gathering 2016.

Crafter then assembled his old bandmates for a surprise one-off reunion show last year, and now, it seems the encore performances are continuing.

It’s unclear at this point whether the band intend to play more live dates or release any new music, but we’ll keep you up to date with any info as it develops.

ICYMI Crafter was also due to reunite his other band, I Killed The Prom Queen, at last year’s UNIFY Gathering festival as well, but the band was swiftly removed from the lineup following backlash over past comments the frontman had made on social media.

Confession released their latest album Life And Death in 2014.

Catch all the details of their Back To Raise Hell Tour below!

[embedded content]

Confession – ‘Back To Raise Hell’ 2020 Tour Dates

Supported by Shinto Katana

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 27th March

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 28th March

Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix