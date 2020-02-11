Confidence Man Announce 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020

Confidence Man have been a mainstay of the country’s festival circuit for a while, and now they’re embarking on their first nationwide tour in two years.

They’re coming off the back of a massive 2019, with the release of their latest single ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ while also garnering some celeb fans in the form of Bono and Noel Gallagher.

This tour will hit five capital cities across the country in May. It’ll kick off in Fremantle, before taking on shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane, before wrapping it all up in Sydney.

Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info for the tour below.

[embedded content]

Confidence Man 2020 National Tour

Tickets on sale Monday, 17th February

Thursday, 14th May

Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 15th May

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 16th May

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 22nd May

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 23rd May

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website