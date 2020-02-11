Confidence Man Announce 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020
Confidence Man have been a mainstay of the country’s festival circuit for a while, and now they’re embarking on their first nationwide tour in two years.
They’re coming off the back of a massive 2019, with the release of their latest single ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ while also garnering some celeb fans in the form of Bono and Noel Gallagher.
This tour will hit five capital cities across the country in May. It’ll kick off in Fremantle, before taking on shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane, before wrapping it all up in Sydney.
Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info for the tour below.
Confidence Man 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale Monday, 17th February
Thursday, 14th May
Freo Social, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 15th May
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 16th May
Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 22nd May
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 23rd May
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website