Confidence Man Announce National Tour Behind Upcoming Album ‘Tilt’

Confidence Man are taking their second album, Tilt, on tour around Australia this August. It’ll be the electro-pop act’s only Australian tour for 2022 and follows a major tour of the UK and Europe, including shows with Noel Gallagher and a slot at Glastonbury.

Tilt is out on Friday, 1st April. The album’s third single, ‘Woman’, came out last week. The ‘Woman’ music video follows singer Janet Planet as she dances her way through the many halls, staircases and rooms of a house party, with only women invited. ‘Woman’ follows previous Tilt singles, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Feels Like a Different Thing’.

Tilt is the Brisbane band’s first album through I OH YOU. The I OH YOU label roster includes Hayley Mary, DMA’S, DZ Deathrays, Jack River and Violent Soho. Confidence Man’s debut album, Confident Music For Confident People, came out in 2018. Find all tour dates below.

Confidence Man ‘Tilt’ Tour 2022

Friday, 5th August – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW | Lic. all ages

Saturday, 6th August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC | 18+

Thursday, 18th August – Darwin Festival, Darwin, NT | All ages

Saturday, 20th August – Metropolis, Perth, WA | 18+

Friday, 26th August – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD | Lic. all ages

Saturday, 27th August – The Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA | 18+

Register for presale tickets here. General on sale from Monday, 21st March. Support from 1300 at all shows except Darwin Fest.

