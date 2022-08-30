Confidence Man Enlist Tame Impala, CHAI, & More For ‘Re-Tilt’ Remix EP

Confidence Man have announced the release of their upcoming remix EP, Re-Tilt. The seven-song collection features reworkings of the their latest album, Tilt, which peaked at number seven in Australia upon its release in April.

Set to arrive on 30th September, the Re-Tilt EP sees Confidence Man having their work reinterpreted by a number of high-profile names, including the likes of Tame Impala, Daniel Avery, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, CC:DISCO!, X Coast, and Erol Alkan. Alongside its announcement, the group have unveiled the CHAI version of ‘Angry Girl’.

Confidence Man – ‘Angry Girl (CHAI Version)’

[embedded content]

An energetic reworking of the track, CHAI’s version sees the Japanese rock quartet exuding a healthy level of riot grrrl energy as they underline the titular concept of anger through their music.

“Love doesn’t have to be a two-way street. It can be bunch of hotties colliding at every turn,” Confidence Man said in a statement. “That’s kinda like what we have here. A collaboration that makes more sense than most things in the natural world. Confidence Man x CHAI forever.”

“Our friends have gone all out with their anger. Anger, excitement and panic are all up to you,” added Mana and Kana of CHAI. “This song really reminds us of Confidence Man’s raging and burning love performances and is like a powerful energy drink Who cares about responsibility?!”

The Re-Tilt EP is set for release on 30th September.

Confidence Man – Re-Tilt EP

Holiday (Tame Impala Remix) Luvin U Is Easy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) Relieve The Pressure (X-Coast Remix) Angry Girl (CHAI Version) Break It Bought It (CC:DISCO! Dub Remix) Feels Like A Different Thing (Daniel Avery Remix) Holiday (Erol Alkan OOO Rework)

