“CONFIRMED! Bela Padilla filming new movie with South Korean actor Kim Gun-woo”

South Korean actor Kim Gun-woo is currently doing a romantic-comedy film with Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla, Soompi confirms.

Gun-woo’s agency, Good People, also said that the filming for the movie, titled “Ultimate Oppa,” is currently underway. The film will be shot in various locations in the Philippines and South Korea.

According to the report, Hwang In-roo, the director behind “Princess Hours,” “The Return of Iljimae,” and “Playful Kiss,” will produce the film.

Joint-produced by Reality Entertainment and VIVA Entertainment, the film will follow the story of a Hallyu star named Jay (Kim Gun-woo) and a Pinay fan of Korean stars named Yana (Bela Padilla).

Kim Gun-woo debuted in the drama “Fight For My Way” back in 2017. Since then, he starred in other various acting projects including “Live,” “Less Than Evil,” and “Catch and the Ghost.”

Meanwhile, Bela recently came from the box office success of the Filipino adaptation of the South Korean film “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

She also starred alongside JC Santos in the film “On Vodka Beers and Regrets.”