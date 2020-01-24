“CONFIRMED: BTS to perform at The Grammys 2020”

South Korean boyband BTS is scheduled to perform in this year’s Grammys.

The website for The Grammys confirmed that the South Korean group BTS is one of the acts scheduled to perform at the ceremony this January 26.

BTS will be performing with Lil Nas X during a segment called “Old Town Road All Stars.” Other artists include Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Mason Ramsay to name a few.

Once BTS performs at The Grammys, they will be making history as the first K-pop group to have ever performed at the prestigious award-giving body’s ceremonies.