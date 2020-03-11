“CONFIRMED: Claudine Barretto set to make showbiz comeback; in talks to do new serye, film”

Claudine Barretto’s manager and good friend, Bianca Lapus, confirmed her comeback.

Claudine Barretto is set to mark her comeback in showbiz this 2020, her manager, Bianca Lapus, confirmed.

“I’m one of her close friends and I’ve been co-managing her with Star Magic since last year,” Bianca told PUSH in an exclusive interview at the screening of the digitally restored Kailangan Kita, which starred Claudine Barretto and Aga Muhlach.

Sharing Claudine’s comeback preparations, Bianca said: “We’re just basically planning for her comeback. And now, we’re doing everything. Like right now, nagda-diet siya.”

She added: “Nagpapaganda, nagpapa-sexy. Pine-prepare niya ‘yung sarili niya to make a comeback. She’s really excited to work again.”

Bianca also stressed that her role as a manager is to make sure Claudine gets fully back into shape in time for the comeback.

“As a co-manager, siyempre dalawa kayong nagpu-push. Siyempre alam naman nating she’s one of the original babies of Star Magic talaga. It just really happened that she’s back with Star Magic. More than a co-manager, as a good friend also I’m making other ways also para makatulong sa kanyang pagbabalik.”

Bianca said that Claudine, dubbed the Optimum Star, is set to do one teleserye and a film.

“We have an offer for a soap opera. Well, ‘yung movie nasa negotiations stage pa. But we’re just really focusing now on ‘yung ayusin talaga ni Claudine ‘yung sarili niya,” she said.

While Bianca revealed Claudine received offers from various networks, she stressed that the Optimum Star, who is still part of Star Magic, is prioritizing her home network.

“We also have an offer from other networks. Pero siyempre, we’re prioritizing more siyempre ang kanyang pagiging tunay na Kapamilya.”

According to Bianca, she came in as Claudine’s manager months before the latter got embroiled in various controversies involving the latter’s family.

Last year, reports about Cathy Garcia-Molina directing Piolo Pascual and Claudine Barretto reunion movie — the continuation of Olivia Lamasan’s “Milan” — came out.