Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quezon reach 6

LUCENA CITY – Health authorities in Quezon province recorded two more confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of cases to six.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said in a 6 p.m. report Saturday (March 28) that the latest confirmed virus carriers were a 68-year-old man from this city and a 35-year-old man from Tayabas City.

Elder patient is confined in an undisclosed hospital and in stable condition, while the patient from Tayabas is stable, asymptomatic and under house quarantine.

Previously, the IPHO reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province — two from this city and one each from Sariaya and Sampaloc towns.

The patient from Tayabas had a history of contact with one of the patients from Lucena and also from Sariaya, according to the latest report.

The IPHO report noted that there is another confirmed case from the island town of Polillo and that the patient was seen under quarantine in an undisclosed hospital in Metro Manila.

“There is an ongoing contact tracing in Polillo,” the IPHO said.

Polillo town Mayor Cristina Encallado Bosque immediately ordered the lockdown of all villages in the municipality while local authorities conduct contact tracing of the unnamed patient. She also ordered to close the Polillo Medicare Hospital for three days for disinfection.

On her Facebook post, Dr. Marina Go-Ramos, Polillo municipal health officer, citing information from the IPHO, said the patient from Polillo will be included in the list of confirmed cases in the National Capital Region and not in Quezon. She did not explain the reason.

The IPHO also listed 153 validated suspected carriers of the virus classified as persons under investigation (PUI) as of Saturday.

The IPHO previously reported the deaths of three probable victims of COVID-19.

However, one of the casualties was tested negative of the virus when the laboratory test result came out.

Once the test results of the two casualties showed positive of the virus, they will be officially listed as COVID-19-positive patients in Quezon.

