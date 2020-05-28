“CONFIRMED: ‘Crash Landing On You’ star Hyun Bin’s visit to Manila in the future inevitable — source”

A source confirmed to PUSH that Hyun Bin will most definitely visit Manila once it is safe for him to travel to the Philippines.

With Hyun Bin recently announced as the newest ambassador of telco giant Smart Communications Inc., fans knew it was only a matter of time before the South Korean heartthrob visits Manila. And true enough, a source confirmed to PUSH that it’s most definitely going to happen in the future. That is, of course, once it is safe for him to travel to the Philippines.

Despite the ongoing threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Smart has managed to pull off a shoot with Hyun Bin in Seoul, South Korea — an inspiring campaign seen to spark hope and happiness during these trying times.

“The idea was due to the success of Crash Landing On You in the Philippines – it was led by SMART’s Jane Jimenez Basas. Hopefully, the surprise campaign gives people a spark of hope and happiness even in these challenging times. Something to look forward to,” lead publicist Joyce Ramirez said.

Explaining why Hyun Bin’s visit to Manila is an inevitable scenario, Ramiréz said: “Yes it is part of the contract but it all depends on when it will be safe for him to travel to PH as well as when it will be safe to have a public appearance based on Inter Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Jane Jimenez-Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of the Wireless Consumer Business of the company, also shared her excitement to have Hyun Bin as part of their family.

“We believe Hyun Bin and our partnership with him embodies our brand value — which is to be part of the pursuit of their passions — and Filipinos are certainly passionate and crazy about K-Dramas and Captain Ri.”