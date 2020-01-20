“CONFIRMED: James Reid at Nadine Lustre, hiwalay na”

Nilinaw nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre na maayos ang kanilang naging hiwalayan.

Kinumpirma nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa kanilang joint statement na ipinadala sa Tonight with Boy Abunda na hiwalay na sila.

“It’s true that we have split up but not for all the reason that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can.”

Gano’n pa man, nilinaw naman ng dalawa na maayos ang kanilang paghihiwalay at magkaibigan pa rin sila hanggang ngayon.

Sinabi rin ng dalawa na patuloy pa rin ang kanilang mga proyekto lalo na sa musika. Matatandaang pumirma sa Careless Music si Nadine, ang record label ni James.

“We agreed that going separate ways was the best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work on each other especially when it comes to music.”

Pinasalamatan din nila ang kanilang fans na sumuporta sa kanila.

“Thank you for all the JADINE FANS for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you.”

Matatandaang nitong mga nakaraang linggo ay napabalita ang kanilang paghihiwalayan. Matapos nito ay nakita rin sila ng kanilang mga fans sa Baguio.

Sabay din nagpunta ang dalawa sa Brazil.