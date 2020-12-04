“CONFIRMED: Jane de Leon’s ‘Darna’ is now a TV series”

Jane de Leon also addresses both the positive and negative comments she has been receiving in relation to Darna.

It’s now official. After much waiting, Jane de Leon will finally fly as Darna this 2021.

During her contract signing with Star Magic on Friday, December 4, it was announced that Darna, which was originally intended to be a movie, will now become a TV series.

Talking to members of the press, Jane said, “Nagulat ako kanina kasi sabi ko, ‘Bakit tumayo si tita Cory? Anong nangyayari? Ganyan.’ Sabi ko, ‘oh my gosh’ ‘nung sinabi niya. Sobrang totoo ‘yung sinasabi ko talaga na nagflash back po ‘yung inannounce sa’kin kasama lahat ng mga executives, ganyan,” adding that it is a dream officially coming true.

She also expressed her gratitude to the company’s big bosses for continuously trusting her with the said iconic role.

Saying that it was indeed a rollercoaster ride, Jane shared, “Akala ko postponed, or di na matutuloy kasi ayoko talaga mag-expect. Ayun ‘yung pinaka-pinromise ko kay Lord na ayoko mag-expect ng kahit ano because I know naman na may mga darating na blessings. Then ‘yun din ‘yung sinabi ko dati habang nag-o-audition ako sa mga boss. Sabi ko sa kanila na if di po talaga para sa’kin ‘to, naiintindihan ko po. Baka para talaga sa ibang tao or para sa ibang nararapat na artista. Pero kung ibibigay niyo po sa’kin ‘to at pagkakatiwalaan niyo po ako, nagpapasalamat po talaga ako.”

Meanwhile, as the Darna project has been surrounded by controversies that also affected Jane, PUSH asked what she feels about the comments, whether positive or negative, from netizens.

She answered, “I think it’s very normal to feel down if it’s a negative comment. And ‘yun kailangan lang talaga matuto ako kung paano magmanage n’on kasi it’s really normal sa showbiz and I do understand also kasi nga wala pa naman. Sino ba ako? Di ba totoo naman? Baguhan ‘to. Saan nanggaling ‘to? Bakit siya? ‘Yun ‘yung mga tanong ng mga netizens. Even me. ‘Wag kayong mag-alala. Kahit ako, tanong ko ‘yun sa sarili ko, bakit ba ako ‘yung napili?

“Kasi ako, pinagpray ko naman kay Lord na ‘Lord, gusto ko pong magkaroon ng project, opportunities, pero siyempre di ko rin po inexpect ‘yung Darna. Kaya ayun po, sa mga nagsusuporta naman po sa’kin, like positive comments, maraming maraming salamat po sa pagtitiwala niyo kahit na hindi pa po natin naipapakita. Pero ‘yung suporta po na binibigay niyo po sa’kin, hindi po kayo nag-gigive up. You’re still pushing me to do it and salamat din sa pagbibigay sa’kin ng positivity. Maraming salamat.”

Jane is set to resume training for Darna. But before that, she will also be doing another project, which she will start shooting for this December.