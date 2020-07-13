Confirmed: Listen Out Fest Will Not Be Going Ahead In 2020

While it may not be surprising news, organisers of Listen Out festival have confirmed today that the event will not go ahead in 2020.

The festival, known for diverse and exciting lineups, usually takes place around September/October, travelling through Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

“We waited as long as we possibly could in case it became possible… but as you probably expected, the Listen Out / Listen In Aust & NZ tour can’t go ahead this year,” say organisers in a statement. “We had a killer lineup ready to go, a new venue for Melbourne and heaps of changes in the other cities which you would have loved. Sadly though, it wasn’t to be…”

“But we’re already working hard on Listen Out / Listen In 2021 and we cannot wait to see you there! Til then: Stay true, stay strong, and keep love in your heart.”

