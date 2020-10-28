“CONFIRMED: Park Seo Joon is the newest endorser of a telco brand”

Korean star Park Seo Joon, who top billed successful K-drama series Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, is the newest addition to the growing list of Korean endorsers of local telecommunications brand Smart.

In a virtual media launch on Wednesday, October 28, Jane Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Business – Wireless, shared that they partnered with streaming platform VIU to bring in Park Seo Joon for their Giga K-Video service. She said, “The contract was signed some time August and we shot the commercial latter part of September already because he was very busy, right, so it was a two-day activity,” referring to Park Seo Joon’s TVC and other campaign shoots, which were accomplished virtually.

According to FVP/Group Head for Prepaid Marketing Miriam Choa, the actor is warm and easy to work with. “PSJ [Park Seo Joon] is very professional. He comes on time. He is very ready with what needs to be done. So imagine, remember Jane said a while ago that [there are] two commercials. You don’t do two commercials in just one day. He’s very professional in a way and very precise so most of his takes are take one, and then all the other takes are just backups. So that’s how good he really is with what he does so it tells you that he prepared for it,” she said.

Automatically, people would like to know if Park Seo Joon will come to the Philippines, which President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio addressed. He said, “Of course, we plan to bring them in. [As] per contract, they will all come in [including previously announced endorsers Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin], PSJ is also coming in. It’s really just the timing. Today, we cannot commit yet on the timing because of travel restrictions but we’ll try our very best to make it happen for sure.”