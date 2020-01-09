Confirmed: Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Working On A New Album With John Frusciante

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 9, 2020

Here we bloody go.

If it wasn’t enough that Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band late last year, we now know that the gang are currently working on their first new album with the riff king since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Chilis drummer Chad Smith told the magazine, “I was given strict orders for this interview: ‘DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND,’” which he followed up by immediately talking about the band.

“Yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all real excited to make new music.”

Hot fuckin’ damn.

RHCP welcomed Frusciante back into the fold last month, with the guitarist taking the reigns back over from Josh Klinghoffer, who stepped in to replace Frusciante in 2009. The band’s schedule has rapidly filled with American festival appearances.

It’ll be Frusciante’s third stint with the band – he first left the Chili Peppers in 1992 before returning six years later, going on to perform and record with the group for a decade before leaving in 2008.

Across his time in the group, he played guitar on a number of seminal Chili Peppers records, including Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication and By the Way.