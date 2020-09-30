“CONFIRMED: Super Junior’s Ryeowook, former TAHITI member Ari are dating”

Ryeowook of South Korean boy band Super Junior and Ari, a former member of girl group TAHITI, are confirmed to be dating.

Photo grabbed from Koreaboo

Korean entertainment website Soompi reported the news on Tuesday, September 29, citing a statement from Label SJ, an exclusive label established by record label SM Entertainment for Super Junior.

“We confirmed that Ryeowook and Ari are in a romantic relationship after they were first close as senior and junior artists,” the statement said.

Ryeowook personally confirmed the news as well, according to a report published by Korean website Koreaboo .

The couple reportedly became close after being introduced by an acquaintance.

Ryeowook, 33, made his debut in 2005 as a member of Super Junior, and its subgroups, Super Junior-K.R.Y. and Super Junior-M. He eventually went solo and released his debut solo EP, “The Little Prince” in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ari was introduced as a member of TAHITI in 2012. After leaving the group, she ventured into acting, and worked in several projects such as the play “Mom’s Recipe.”