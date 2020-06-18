“CONG-GRAD-ULATIONS! Here are 5 star kids who graduated during quarantine season”

Graduation Day is a milestone you’re supposed to celebrate with your family and friends, but because of the ongoing pandemic where social distancing protocols are observed, graduations aren’t what they used to be.
However, instead of postponing them until the curve flattens, some schools turned it into a virtual event. Nothing can stop these guys from turning the tassel!
Nothing can stop them from getting that diploma, not even the pandemic! If you want to know who among these celebrity kids graduated this school year in the midst of COVID-19, read this: