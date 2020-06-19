Congress at work, says Cayetano of rising tension over ABS-CBN issue

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday bared that he is getting complaints from both pro- and anti- congressmen on the issue of ABS-CBN’s bid for another 25-year franchise, but that this only showed that the committee handling the hearing is doing its job despite the rising tension over the issue.

Cayetano said this amid allegations of Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza during Wednesday’s hearing accusing those against granting ABS-CBN a franchise of monopolizing the proceeding.

“It’s ironic kasi ang umaabot sa aking complaint ay both sides. Nagco-complain yung mga anti na masyadong marami ang pro at mas malaki ang oras nilang magtanong. Nagrereklamo din naman yung pro dahil matatalas daw yung mga tanong at may time sila,” Cayetano said in an ambush interview.

(It’s ironic because complaints from both sides reach me. Those against are complaining that there are too many congressmen who are for the franchise, and that they are given more time to ask questions. On the other hand, those for the franchise are complaining that the questions are too sharp.)

“It’s a highly-charged political issue so although quasi-judicial in a manner yung hearing then very good ang handling ni Congressman Chikoy at Congressman Alvarado, it’s a fact na may magco-complain,” he added, referring to Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez and Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, chair of the House committee on legislative franchises, and the House committee on good government and public accountability, respectively.

(It’s a highly-charged political issue so although hearing is quasi-judicial in a manner, the handling of Congressman Alvarez and Congressman Alvarado is very good. It’s a fact that there will be complaints.)

The Speaker repeated his earlier pronouncements that he would not have rather tackled the franchise issue now especially with the ongoing pandemic.

“For me, it’s not what the testimony is. It’s the facts that are generated because there are many sides to the issue so as you all know, I prefer not to take it up dito sa panahon ng (in the time of) COVID but you know the history, you all know what happened so the better thing for us to do is do it well then finish it as soon as possible and let the people judge,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano also noted that in his experience as a lawyer and listening to oral arguments, what the justices say does not necessarily reflect their eventual vote on the issue at hand.

“Sa akin, what’s important is navi-view ng tao at nave-vet lahat ng issue (For me, what is important is the public can see the discussion and all issues are vetted),” he said.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Atienza said that Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta was “brow-beating” ABS-CBN, not allowing the network to respond to the questions.

The use of the word “brow-beating” seemingly did not sit well with Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla who moved to strike off the record Atienza’s remarks regarding Marcoleta, saying that such remarks are “unparliamentary.”

“I object to the language being used by the gentleman from the party list Buhay. He used the word brow-beating, very unparliamentary language and I move to strike off the record the remarks of the gentleman which have to do with Congressman Marcoleta in the sense that he demeans the character of Congressman Marcoleta,” Remulla said.

Atienza objected to the motion and the session was suspended.

“We strongly object to the objection of Congressman Remulla because he’s also one who has been monopolizing this hearing. We are a 305-member Congress and this committee represents the Philippine Congress,” said Atienza.

“Kaya sana’y maging mas mapagbigay sila. Immediately, magre-react siya ng ganyan e nangangahulugan lang na tama ang aking damdamin—na itong hearing natin ay hindi natin nilalagay sa tamang direksyon,” he added.

(I hope that they are more lenient. Immediately, they would react like that which validates what I am feeling—that this hearing is not being put to the right direction.)

Further, Atienza said: “For us to be very parliamentary and strict about our language, I think you should also respect the feelings and sentiments of those who may not be agreeing with what you are saying.”

Remulla then interrupted Atienza, asking the committee for a decision on his motion, prompting Alvarez to once again suspend the hearing.

When the hearing resumed, Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor said Remulla’s motion was approved.

“All I request, Congressman Marcoleta, who is enjoying obviously immense advantage in this hearing because kapag siya ang nagsasalita, hindi ninyo ini-interrupt, hindi niyo pinipigil. Kapag kami ang nagsasalita, masyado kayong mahigpit,” Atienza said.

(All I request, Congressman Marcoleta, who is enjoying obviously immense advantage in this hearing because when he speaks, he is not being interrupted. But when we speak, you are too strict.)

