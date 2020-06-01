Connect to Reconnect

In my seven years of teaching Marketing Management, my one and only rule in class is: “No cellphones. No laptops. Disconnect to reconnect.”

My philosophy behind this rule is anchored on promoting respect inside the classroom. More than learning, respect traces a far more important value that I expect all my students to embody. When I teach, I want my students to listen. Likewise, when my students are presenting, I want to listen and give my time to them. On-premise teaching is crucial because it allows immediate and direct exchange of ideas, maximum utilization of teaching tools, effective communication and understanding of emotions to take place.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and prolonged community quarantine have turned everyone into self-proclaimed master chefs, Dalgona Coffee “whippers,” TikTokers, and K-Drama fanatics. Cleverly, I also obtained my degree in teaching from Zoom University, with distinction.

The Covid-19 pandemic will change the way things are done in the academe. It may take a while for physical classes to resume. The worst-case we do not want to happen are sophisticated computer programs eventually replacing teachers. If I continue living by this rule in class, chances are, I might get displaced from my job. I need to adapt, and I need to go digital—fast.

Technology will be at the heart and forefront of the academe. Our jobs would be highly dependent on stable network connections, working laptops and digital creativity—and simply learning how to use [them] is not enough. I must rethink how to effectively teach and engage with students, types of teaching strategies to employ and best ways to replace traditional classroom learning.

Students have different learning environments. Their capacity to learn is based on certain levels of privileges that not every student may possess equally. Similarly, the quality of output submitted, as seen through quizzes and term papers, are highly dependent on the materialistic and financial resources of students. In most cases, students with better resources perform better than those with limited access.

Computerized-based learning, although supplemented by digital presence, needs to be integrated in the way lessons are planned. Students cannot be watching videos and documentaries all day long. The typical classroom setting, where students and teachers interact, needs to be observed. Most classes would be on a two-screen set-up, where the teacher speaks and shows a slide presentation on the other. Math problems still need to be solved step-by-step. Pre-school teachers must sustain the momentum and interests of students through interactive and vocal activities.

Teaching digitally poses limitations in shaping one’s attitude, character and perspective in life. We cannot teach holistically within the confines of a digital screen. We worry about the kind of learning we impart to our students. We worry about their future and how they would address social issues once they become industry leaders. However, if there is one thing that we can instill to our students now, it is the value of respect. So, when I resume teaching (digitally) in the next few months, I shall continue imposing my old traditional rules, except for a simple laptop and webcam. No phones, no music and no second laptop playing Netflix (secretly).

Learning and embodying respect is more important than learning the 4Ps of Marketing. Students will not even remember what Porter’s Five Forces are several years from now. But they will remember how to respect. We have seen that most problematic concerns and organizational scandals stem from the lack of reflective thought of decisions from managers and leaders. And these arise out of the absence of respect in the workplace or even at home. Respect must be taught and instilled consistently. The emotional maturity students develop, especially in this pandemic, will eventually influence their priorities and future careers. Respect goes a long way than marketing theories and webinars. Respect shapes individuals to be socially responsible and reflective contributors to business and industry practices. With all these, we can conclude that respect is an important component in teaching.

The new normal in the academe is still far-fetched. Classes were disrupted unknowingly forcing us to abruptly shift digital and hold our classes over the Internet. Profits would hit us low and smaller schools might be forced to close. This inevitable situation crushes the dreams of millions of educators and students. And personally, I am scared for the new norm, but I must move forward. If I want to reconnect with how things used to be, I must respectfully connect once again.

Rajan S. Sadhwani is a professional lecturer of Marketing Management and Marketing Strategy at the Marketing and Advertising Department of the Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business of De La Salle University. In August 2019, he won first place in the Lasallian Excellence Awards Student Search for Outstanding Teachers Award. He is also pursuing his doctorate in Business Administration. He is father to son Martin and daughter Samantha.

His email is rajan.sadhwani@dlsu.edu.ph.