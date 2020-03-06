ConnecTechAsia 2020 Postponed to 29 September – 1 October at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In light of global concerns due to the on-going Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Informa Markets, organiser of ConnecTechAsia, is postponing the 2020 edition to 29 September – 1 October 2020 at the Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria. The event was originally scheduled for 9 – 11 June 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Informa Markets will continue to run ConnecTechAsia in partnership with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Mr Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, said, “Our ability to deliver an event that maximises our attendee’s investment in time and resources is our biggest priority, and after considering all aspects, we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s edition. I would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, registered visitors and all stakeholders for their strong support during this period. We are taking immediate steps to provide all parties with the assistance they require.”

Mr Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer at IMDA, and co-chair of the ConnecTechAsia Advisory Committee noted the decision to postpone the event to the later part of the year. He added, “Singapore is delighted to host ConnecTechAsia in September. In partnership with Informa Markets, we aim to create a comprehensive trade show, where Singapore’s vibrant infocomm industry and innovation ecosystem will benefit from the array of activities.”

“We understand Informa Markets’ decision to reschedule ConnecTechAsia, and are committed to working closely with them and our valued partners towards a successful show. We remain confident in Singapore’s strong reputation as a preferred destination for MICE events. The event is a key highlight in Singapore’s event calendar, and we look forward to welcoming all attendees and exhibitors at a later date,” said Mr Andrew Phua, Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

About Informa Markets

ConnecTechAsia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

