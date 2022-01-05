Connectus Firms GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists and NorthCoast Asset Management Partner to Offer the Sierpinski Tactical Growth Strategy in Canadaconnect-logo.jpg

NEW YORK, US – EQS Newswire – 5 January 2022 – Connectus Wealth Advisers (“Connectus”), a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus firms GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists (“GAVIN”) and NorthCoast Asset Management (“NorthCoast”) have partnered to offer the Sierpinski Tactical Growth Strategy in Canada. This investment strategy is offered exclusively by NorthCoast to U.S. investors and now to Canadian investors through GAVIN, leveraging GAVIN’s leading presence in the Canadian independent wealth market.

The Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy is a multi-asset, core portfolio diversifier intended to grow capital and provide downside risk management. Its investment model relies heavily on the independent investment research of Hedgeye Risk Management.

“We are honored to partner with GAVIN in offering this investment strategy to Canadian investors,” said Dan Kraninger, President & CEO of NorthCoast. “Being a Connectus firm enables us to more easily solve the complexities of offering this investment strategy in Canada. GAVIN creates a significant advantage for us given their broad recognition in the Canadian wealth market and their cross-border expertise.”

‘We are thrilled to be partnering with the remarkable team at NorthCoast,” added Matthew Bacchiochi, President and Co-Founder of GAVIN. “This initiative is further evidence of our commitment to bringing advanced strategies to our clients. It also demonstrates the immediate benefits to being part of the Connectus consortium.”

“We are excited to see this innovative partnership between GAVIN and NorthCoast to offer this investment strategy to Canadian investors,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. “A key element of Connectus’ value-add to its firms is the ability to collaborate with industry leaders across borders to provide broader investment solutions to clients.”