Consider 2020 Saved Because AC/DC Are Teasing A Comeback

Whatever lord or lords exist up there must have returned after abandoning us for 9 months, because AC/DC have begun teasing *something* on social media.

Overnight, the legendary and pioneering Australian band posted a brief animated clip of a neon sign shaped like their signature lightning bolt flickering before turning on completely.

This new coincides with the band reportedly leaking their own return last week as shots were shared showing a reunited AC/DC, with Angus Young and his nephew Stevie, as well as Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, and Cliff Williams.

This news was a pleasant surprise to fans, as both Rudd and Johnson had departed the band in recent years.

Rudd left in 2014 following the recording of the band’s most recent album Rock or Bust, following a string of legal issues.

Meanwhile, Johnson left in 2016 citing hearing loss, but he also remained adamant that he wasn’t retiring.

View the band’s teaser post below, and stay tuned for more news.