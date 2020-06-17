Consider face-to-face classes in areas with low-risk of COVID-19 infection — solon

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to consider the holding of face-to-face classes in areas with low-risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections as well as in areas with limited internet access.

Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez said that while the public should be supportive of the measures taken by the education department to minimize the spread of COVID-19, “we must remember that there is also an imminent danger to the Filipino students’ education and future.”

“The online and broadcast materials proposed by DepEd may be helpful, but these are not easily available for many teachers, students, and families,” Alvarez said in a statement.

“After all, not everyone has the means to purchase a laptop, a tablet, and other digital devices. Not everyone has access to – or can afford – internet connection,” Alvarez said.

The lawmaker likewise noted that some Filipino families do not even have radios and televisions at home.

“This is the reality we cannot ignore,” he said.

Alvarez also said that teachers and students need sufficient time and experience to familiarize themselves with the shift to the digital medium in the education sector.

“Sadly, many of our schools, our teachers, and our students in the peripheries have not even seen, or held, digital gadgets nor do they have much experience with the internet,” Alvarez said.

“Unfortunately, along with many parts of the world, our country was caught off guard and was not prepared for this challenge. And the policies we adopt now will be the decisive factor as to whether or not we can cushion the negative impact of the crisis and, later on, bounce back better and stronger,” he added.

Depends on the area

While Alvarez said that some areas can adopt a distance learning program, he noted that “we have to balance these aspirations with on the ground realities.”

“Some areas are not considered high risk when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. Also, some areas lack digital gadgets and/or have limited capacity, on the part of end-users, to utilize modern learning tools,” Alvarez said.

“A nuanced, and area-specific approach, is the best and realistic way forward,” he added.

In his proposal, Alvarez said that areas with no cases of COVID-19 should consider holding regular classes.

Meanwhile, areas with little to no background on digital medium should be given time to learn and familiarize themselves with the help and support from the government and the private sector “and gradually – but steadily – shift to the digital age.”

“In the meantime, however, necessity requires us to consider context and be open to the fact that traditional classes may be the more effective and practical option for certain areas of our country,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez, however, underscored that the threat of COVID-19 is real, the threat to the education and development of students, particularly the poor and marginalized should also be noted.

“Some prescriptions for action, indeed, may be effective in Metro-Manila and, probably, highly urbanized cities. But the same prescription will, in all likelihood, fail when applied to neglected peripheries of our country,” Alvarez said.

“Therefore, let us convince our government that conventional classes be considered for COVID-19 low-risk areas should the local DepEd and Department of Health offices, along with the Local Government Unit concerned, deem it feasible and practical,” he added.

To recall, the education department earlier postponed the holding of face-to-face classes until a vaccine against COVID-19 is available.

The decision came after President Rodrigo Duterte said that he is not inclined to resume classes without a vaccine for the viral respiratory disease.

“A nuanced approach, instead of a one size fits all policy, will help us better realize our collective objective: no student should be left behind,” said Alvarez.

As of June 16, there are 26,781 COVID-19 cases in the country, with recoveries at 6,552 and death toll at 1,103.

