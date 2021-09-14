Construction activities up in Q2

BUILDING activities in the country went up by 114.1 percent in the second quarter of the year on the back of increased residential and nonresidential construction, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a report, the PSA said the total number of constructed structures from approved building permits rose to 38,389 from 17,932 a year ago.

Residential-building construction activities, which accounted for about 71.3 percent of the total, increased by 102.8 percent to 27,375 in the quarter from 13,499 last year.

The PSA attributed this growth to the rise in single-type houses.

Nonresidential construction activities, which accounted for 14.5 percent of the total, also grew to 5,550, up 119.2 percent from 2,532 previously.

Additions to existing structures, the PSA said, jumped by 198 percent to 1,174 from 394 in the same period last year.

The number of alterations and repairs of existing structures likewise increased to 4,290, a 184.7-percent improvement from 1,507 a year ago.



Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) had the highest number of constructions followed by Central Visayas and Ilocos Region.

In terms of value, construction activities also grew by 194.3 percent to P84.36 billion from P28.6 billion last year.

Residential building constructions valued at P43.79 billion accounted for more than half of the total value of constructions.

The top three regions that had the highest share in the total value include Calabarzon, National Capital Region and Ilocos Region.