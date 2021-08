Construction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction managementICM logo.jpg

Award Company Project Awardee

Team Awards

Excellent Construction Team – New Works

Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place /

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) /

Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy /

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong /

Merit Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside /

Excellent Construction Team – A&A Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension /

Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension /

Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark /

Individual Awards

HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award

Grand Yau Lee Construction Company Limited / Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP

Young Construction Manager Award

Grand Gammon Construction Limited / Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis

Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited / Cr Chan Wing Hong, Ronald

Merit Sun Fook Kong Construction Limited / Cr Ir Ng Wai Hung

Construction Manager Award – New Works

Grand CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Cr Wong Chung Yuen

Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Ir Kwan Yee Kin, Keith

Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Lo Ho Kwan, Kelvin

Merit Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Sare Ka Ming, Franklin

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Cr Tse Ka Cheung

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Cr Yeung Sin Kai, Eddie

Construction Manager Award – A&A Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis

Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Cr Tsui Chun Tim

Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension Cr Wan Moon Sing, Stephen

Site Manager Award – New Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Chow Che Leung

Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Mr Johnny Chan

Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Cheung Kwok Wah

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Lau Ka Ning

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Cr Lo Chi Wang, Lewis

Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Mr Poon Chon Hei, Ronan

Building Services Coordinator Award – New Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Tong Kei Ho, Michael

Merit CR Construction Company Limited The St. Regis Hong Kong Hotel Mr Chan Wai Ming

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Cheng Wai Kit

Merit Chinney Construction Company Limited Jockey Club Postgraduate Halls 2 & 3 Mr Koo Wai Kit, Charles

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Lai Chi Wai, Chris

Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Lai Ho Yin, Stanley

Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Mr Tse Ho Kwong

Engineer Award – New Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Tse Chung Wai, Terence

Distinction Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Lau Chun Man, Samuel

Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Ms Moira Chen

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Cr Wong Ka Chun

Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Ir Wong Kar Wai, Stan

Engineer Award – A&A Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Cheung Wai Hong

Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Ir Ng Mo Yiu, Kim

Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension Cr Ho Chin Choi

Quantity Surveyor Award – New Works

Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Leung Yiu Tai

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Chan Kwong Charn

Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited Novi Mr Lau Kai Chung

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Leung Kwong Chi

Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Mr Tang Wai Shing

Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Cr Wong Hui Chuen

Quantity Surveyor Award – A&A Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Cheng Tai Yau Ricky

Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Mr Choy Chi Wai, William

Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension Mr Yiu Pun Cheong

EHS Officer Award – New Works

Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Chiu Ka Chun, Zero

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Leung Yiu Keung

Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited Novi Mr Lo Cheuk Hing, Dickson

Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Mr Yip Man Ho

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Yuen Kwong Sing

EHS Officer Award – A&A Works

Grand Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody

Distinction Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Chan Tsz Fung

Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension Mr Tang Kwok Wai Ellis

Construction Supervisor Award – New Works

Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Wong Man Hong, Ronnie

Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Chan Ching Yee

Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited Novi Mr Fong Chi Hon, Eddy

Merit Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Lui Kin Leung, Wilson

Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Ng Tin Shing

Construction Supervisor Award – A&A Works

Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Tsui Chun Lok

Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny