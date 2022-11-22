Construction Management Awards 2022 honoured over 70 winners for outstanding achievement in construction managementHKICM.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 November 2022 – The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (“HKICM”) hosted the “HKICM 25th Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2022 Presentation Ceremony” was commenced on 18 November at Kerry Hotel at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, nearly 500 of the leading figures in the construction industry have gathered altogether in this special occasion.

Cr Conrad Fung, President of HKICM expressed, “with this year’s theme “Shape our Future * Cultivate Leaders“, it demonstrates one of HKICM’s greatest value is to cultivate and promote professions, taking the construction management industry to new heights through delivering the younger generation of practitioners with appropriate and professional trainings. The young generations not only have inherited the wealth of expertise from their predecessors, but also keen to revolutionize the way we work by adopting new technologies and bringing in new mindset and innovations.” On this special occasion, the Memorandum of Cooperation between HKICM and Hong Kong Institute of Construction (“HKIC”) was signed. The purpose of this Memorandum of Cooperation is to establish a program to develop a pool of talents and attract more talented and outstanding practitioners, which enhance the mutual benefits for strengthening the sustainability of construction industry.

Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics mentioned, “the HKSAR Government encourages forward looking infrastructures to drive the growth in construction industry through good management in efficiency, quantity and quality, and the industry should make good use of technology to improve safety in construction sites and tackling the challenges of shortage in talents to achieve the abovementioned goals.” He also encourages the HKICM to engage with academic institutions, to inspire, get prepared and cultivate new talents by developing the apprentices’ understanding and interest in the construction industry.

The Construction Management Award (“CMA”) was inaugurated in 2016 and was well received by the construction management sector as one of the most prestigious accolades. The HKICM aims to get the public more familiarize with the profession in construction management with the recognition of construction management team and practitioners outstanding achievements through hosting this Award. Under this fourth edition of the Award, the winning teams are categorized into “Large scale project” and “Medium scale project”, depending on the total contract value to uplift the compatibility of different projects under the stage of nomination. Each category also presents the acknowledgement of the out best-performing team with the Excellent Construction Team Awards, to highlight the divergence in expertise and skills in managing projects of various sizes.

Ms Yu Po Mei, Clarice, JP, our Head Juror of CMA 2022, mentioned, “Every practitioner in the construction industry is an unsung hero in the development of Hong Kong. I am glad to see that many participating teams in the competition comprise young and energetic members. With these new blood joining the construction industry, we will be able to move forward to produce more high-quality buildings.” The Buildings Department will continue to facilitate the industry in adopting innovative technologies to create a safe and sustainable built environment for Hong Kong.

Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP nabbed the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony this year, in recognition for his dedication to driving the industry’s development and whom held countless public offices since 1960s, he has gained over 50 years of experience in the construction industry. On receiving this honour, Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP expressed, “we must pay extra attention to the safety concerns in construction sites, to create a worksite free of hazards for site workers well beings.”

The Presentation Ceremony saw over 70 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious recognition for the construction management team – the Excellent Construction Team Awards was granted to Gammon Construction Limited’s Advanced Manufacturing Centre (Large Scale Project category) and Hip Hing Construction Company Limited’s “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long (Medium Scale Project category).

Construction Management Awards 2022 results:

Award Company Project Awardee Team Awards Excellent Construction Team – Large Scale Projects Grand Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre / Merit China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Palace Museum / Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area / Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex / Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O / Excellent Construction Team – Medium Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long / Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO / Merit Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Merit JL-WS Joint Venture Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School / Individual Awards HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award Grand Fook Lee Group of Companies / Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP Young Construction Manager Award Grand Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. / Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen, Tony Distinction Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited / Cr Wong Wai Lam Merit Gammon Construction Limited / Cr Man Ka Chun, Vincent Merit CR Construction Company Limited / Cr Tang Kai Yiu, Raymond Construction Manager Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex Mr Ku Hung Kei Merit China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Palace Museum Mr Wang Yong Merit Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Cr Lee Chi Wah, Walter Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Ms Tung Siu Ting

Construction Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Mr Leung Yu Kit Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Mr Tsang Hin Chung, Eddie Merit Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Cr Wong Wai Lam Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hari Hotel Mr Keung Yau Fai Site Manager Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Cr Lo Bing Fun, Felix Merit China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Palace Museum Mr Yung Ka Chun, Herman Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex Mr Woo Tsz Ching Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Centre in Kai Tak Development Area Mr Kwok Chun You Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Mr Lee Chung Chien Site Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Mr Tam Chak Luen Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Cr Lai Man Kiu, Duncan Distinction Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Cr Wu Kai Chung, Kenneth Merit JL-WS Joint Venture Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School Mr Chan Chung Yin, Eric

Building Services Coordinator Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Mr Li Ching Tin, James Distinction China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Palace Museum Mr Cheung Hok Fan Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area Mr Wong Ki Fung, Mike Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex Mr Lee Hoi You

Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Mr Wong Yat Sing Building Services Coordinator Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Mr Fung Chin Pang Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Ms Ng Mo Yiu, Kim Distinction Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited United Court – Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Mr Choy Man Fai Merit CR Construction Company Limited The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare Mr Chung Yiu Ping, Philip Merit JL-WS Joint Venture Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School Mr Wong Chun Yin, Kelvin Engineer Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Mr Po Man Yuen, Issac Merit China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Palace Museum Mr Cheuk Wing Tat Merit CR Construction Company Ltd. The Proposed Composite Development at N.K.I.L. 6514 Kwun Tong Town Centre (Development Areas 2 & 3) Ir Sin Ka Ku, KK Merit Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area Mr Cheng Chun Ming, Jimmy Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West Mr Ng Ka Ming Engineer Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand CR Construction Company Limited The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare Mr Chung Chi Ho, Billy Distinction Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited United Court – Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Ms Sum Ming Yee Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Mr Choi Long Yin, Johnny Merit Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Mr Chan Chi Wai Quantity Surveyor Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Mr Kwok Long Kan, Ken Distinction Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex Mr Chan On Tik Merit Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area Sr Man Ka Ming, Will Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Ms Chung Po Yee, Polly Quantity Surveyor Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited United Court – Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Mr Wong Chun Kit Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Ms Ng Yu Sin, Rain Distinction Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Ms Lam Pui Yan Merit CR Construction Company Limited Proposed Industrial Redevelopment At. No.99 Pui To Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong Sr Wong Ho Lam, Pius EHS Officer Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex Mr Lee Ping Yung Distinction Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Mr Ho Tsz Ho, Desmond Merit Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Mr Law Ka Yan, Sam Merit Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area Ms Chan Chui Ping, Mandy Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West Mr So Kam Kei EHS Officer Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody Merit Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Ms Fung Tsz Shun Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Mr Wong Chun Kit Merit JL-WS Joint Venture Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School Mr Tong King Hang, Cyril Construction Supervisor Award – Large Scale Projects Grand Gammon Construction Limited Advanced Manufacturing Centre Mr Ng Wai Ming Merit China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Palace Museum Mr Tony Wong Merit Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area Mr Fu Ka Kit Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex Mr Ting Wai Kwan Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Mr Chan Chi Hung Construction Supervisor Award – Medium Scale Projects Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long Mr Tse Sing Yun Distinction JL-WS Joint Venture Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School Mr Kong Ching Hong, Jan Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 128 WATERLOO Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny Merit Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon Mr Wu Ming Sang

*In alphabetical order of company names, followed by project name if under same company name

Construction Management Awards 2022 Jury Panel

We thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2022.

Head Juror Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government Juror Members Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, GBS, JP Honorary Supervisor, The Hong Kong Construction Association Sr CHIU Kam Kuen President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS MH Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited Ir Edwin CHUNG Kwok-fai Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Cr FUNG Kwok Keung, Conrad

President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers Ir Thomas HO On-sing, JP

Chairman, Construction Industry Council Sr Eddie LAM Kin-wing

President, The Hong Kong Construction Association Mr TSE Cheong Wo, Edward, JP

Director of Architectural Services Department, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government Prof WONG Kelvin S.K.

Head of Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong

*In alphabetical order of surnames

Photo captions

Photo 1: Guest of Honor – Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics deliver a speech.

Photo 2：The Excellent Construction Team (Large Scale Project) Awards was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited’s Advanced Manufacturing Centre.

Photo 3: The Excellent Construction Team (Medium Scale Project) Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.’s “United Court” Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long.

Photo 4: Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Ir Lam Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Ms Yu Po Mei Clarice, JP and Cr Conrad Fung.

Photo 5: Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen Tony received Young Construction Manager Award from Ir Lam Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Ms Yu Po Mei Clarice, JP and Cr Conrad Fung.

Photo 6: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2022 Jury Panel

Photo 7: Signature of Memorandum of Cooperation By HKICM and HKIC

Download pictures of the Construction Management Awards Presentation Ceremony from below:



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1moVs3pXtW3IXYvDKKdWpWMwUr9uJlt12?usp=sharing

For more information about Construction Management Awards 2022 please visit http://www.hkicm-cma.com/

Hashtag: #HKICM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.