Construction of bike lanes along Edsa starts

THE construction of bike lane networks along Edsa will start on Saturday for the increasing number of cyclists as mass transportation in Metro Manila continues to operate at reduced capacity.

Transport chief Arthur Tugade

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said its chief Arthur Tugade met with officials of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) last Thursday to discuss the infrastructure on the region’s main highway.

The need for bicycle lanes surfaced as workers were forced to use bicycles as an alternative mode of transport amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Our goal is to move people while making sure of their safety,” Tugade was quoted as saying in a statement released on Friday.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said the bike lane would be 1.5 meters wide.

Since Metro Manila has been put under general community quarantine (GCQ), the DoTr has allowed limited operations of trains and buses, taxis, transportation network vehicle services (TNVS), shuttle services, point-to-point buses.

On Thursday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) gave its go signal to more than 35,000 taxis and TNVS to operate in Metro Manila.

The DOTr has been opening city bus routes to service commuters since Metro Manila had been put under GCQ last June 1.