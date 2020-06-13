Construction of bike lanes on Edsa to be finished in 3-5 days —DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — The construction of protected bike lanes along the stretch of Edsa is expected to be finished in three to five days to help cyclists travel during the quarantine period, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Saturday.

“The DOTr and MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) have already commenced with the groundworks and mobilization of the bike lanes. The MMDA has started lining EDSA and has estimated this to be finished in 3-5 days,” transportation department’s media team said in a Viber message.

The government agencies started construction of bike lanes this Saturday after Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and MMDA chairman Danilo Lim agreed to speed up the establishment of bike lanes on roads, not on sidewalks of Edsa. DOTr said it will allocate 1.5 meters of Edsa’s space for the bikers.

To recall, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases encouraged the use of bicycles as the primary mode of transport.

