Construction site in BGC on lockdown

MANILA, Philippines – A construction site in Bonifacio Global City has been placed under lockdown until July 7 after at least six construction workers reportedly tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Taguig City has approved the recommendation of the city’s Safe City Task Force for a localized lockdown after six of the 27 workers tested were confirmed to have COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction workers reportedly had fever that prompted the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CEDSU) to test them for the coronavirus, dengue fever, typhoid fever, and Zika virus.

The lockdown will be implemented by Taguig police and BGC Marshalls, while the city government emergency response team will closely monitor the health and living conditions of the quarantined construction workers.

FEATURED STORIES

The Taguig LGU, however, withheld the details on the construction site, its developer and its workers “to protect their right to privacy and avoid unnecessary and undue harm to all parties involved.”

Personal information of COVID-19 patients was required to be disclosed by the IATF back in April to enhance contact-tracing efforts of the government. (Jim Mendoza, Trainee)

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ