Construction worker arrested for drugs in Quezon sting

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a construction worker in a bust operation here on Saturday.

Benjamin Delina Jr. was nabbed after he sold shabu to an undercover police agent in Barangay Cotta at around 2:50 p.m., Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena City police chief said in a report.

Recovered from Delina were six sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P7,000.

Delina is a known shabu peddler in the village and nearby areas, police said.

He will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

GSG

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ