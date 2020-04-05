Trending Now

thumbnail
admin

Construction worker arrested for drugs in Quezon sting

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a construction worker in a bust operation here on Saturday.

Benjamin Delina Jr. was nabbed after he sold shabu to an undercover police agent in Barangay  Cotta at around 2:50 p.m., Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena City police chief said in a report.

Recovered from Delina were  six sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P7,000.

Delina is a known shabu peddler in the village and nearby areas, police said.

He will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

GSG
