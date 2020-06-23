Construction worker being arrested for murder killed in gunfight with cops

LEGAZPI CITY—A 32-year-old man being arrested for murder was killed in a gunfight with police in Bulusan town, Sorsogon province on Tuesday (June 22).

Col. Roque Bausa, Sorsogon police chief, said Ian Dreu Estrellado, a construction worker, shot policemen serving him an arrest warrant at the village of San Bernardo past 11 a.m.

Estrellado was killed when police returned fire.

Police said they recovered three M-16 bullet shells, seven bullets for a Carbine rifle, an empty Carbine magazine, a hand grenade and a modified Carbine with magazine.

