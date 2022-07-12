Construction worker dead, 5 buried under collapsed fence in Tagaytay

The police reported Tuesday that Ronilo Casaljay, Daniel Nesperos, William Ocong, Ramer Gamba, Jeremy Doña, Nino Velasquez, Anthony Velasquez, all construction workers, and project engineer Marco Paulo Abarientos were resting around 6:20 p.m. in their barracks, when the concrete fence of the adjacent property in Barangay Kaybagal Central collapsed and fell on them.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Police Staff Sergeant Archie Paclibar, the case investigator, said Casaljay, Abarientos and Anthony Velasquez were taken to the Ospital ng Tagaytay, but Casaljay died on the way.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Paclibar said a team was still conducting search-and- retrieval operations to find Nesperos, Ocong, Gamba, Doña, and Nino Velasquez.

The police said the fence collapsed “due to the heavy rainfall.”

The police said the victims were employed by 3-13 Construction, which was building a house at the site.