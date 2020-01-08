Construction worker nabbed for rape, molesting 5 girls in Iligan City

ILIGAN CITY –– A 54-year-old construction worker was arrested on Monday, January 6, for three counts of rape after he sexually assaulted five girls in Barangay Tubod here.

Police Major Abogado Mautin, chief of Iligan City Police Station (ICPS) 4, said on Wednesday that Eric Castillon, the construction worker, was arrested after the mother of two children aged three and seven found out about what he did to her girls earlier on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castillon was having a drinking spree with the grandfather of one of the children and other friends earlier in the day, police said.

“When all of them got drunk, the suspect called the children one-by-one, gave them 20 pesos each and let them sit on his lap one after the other,” Mautin said.

FEATURED STORIES

“While the victims were on his lap, he touched the girls’ private parts and inserted his fingers into them,” Mautin added.

He said it was the mother of the two girls who discovered what happened because the girls narrated the incident to her. Later, the three other girls also came out and confirmed what happened.

Results of the medical tests showed that three of the five girls had lacerations in their vagina, according to Mautin.

One of the girls had no laceration while another one, a five-year-old, refused to be examined, Mautin said.

The suspect admitted he gave the girls money and let two of them sit on his lap but he denied sexually molesting them.

The police are now preparing cases against Castillon, who is under the custody of ICPS 4 while awaiting the inquest proceedings.

Edited by LZB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ