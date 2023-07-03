Consult tourism stakeholders for campaigns, Salceda tells DOT

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) should start consulting stakeholders in its promotional campaigns to avoid issues such as the use of foreign stock videos in its new “Love the Philippines” drive, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said in a statement on Monday.

Salceda himself called out the DOT for not including Mayon Volcano in Albay in the campaign logo and promo video, which runs for one minute and 45 seconds. Then political vlogger Sass Rogando Sasot pointed out that the video included footage not taken in the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DOT has started a probe on the footage issue, which has generated much discussion on social media.

“The country must gain something productive from these heated discussions. [There should be] nationwide consultations with tourism stakeholders on how to really rebrand and restart the country’s tourism sector,” Salceda said.

FEATURED STORIES

“The back-and-forth of statements was good for revealing what needs to be improved. But we have to move forward. Let’s genuinely sit down and talk.”

One useful tool for the government, Salceda suggested, is Sulong Pilipinas, which he described as “an annual consultative conference that brings together different stakeholders from all over the country.”

“We used to do that a lot in the past. We did Sulong Pilipinas for the general direction of the country’s government. That shot off to Sulong Agricultura and Sulong Edukasyon, where government agencies would consult their stakeholders closely and seriously. At the end of each consultation, you had actionable points that were submitted to the President to be given the highest priority,” he said.

“That’s how Dutertenomics was born. That’s where Build, Build, Build came from. Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, Ease of Doing Business Act, Rice Tariffication, the Universal Health Care Law – all came from those consultations,” he added.

Salceda, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said that it would not hurt for the DOT to have a Sulong Turismo consultation.

He added, however, that it would also be important to improve services so that tourists’ actual experience would not be different from the country’s branding.

“If the experience doesn’t change, the impression will not change. So, beyond rebranding, we need to make genuine improvements in key areas in the sector. Remember, the pandemic reset the whole global tourism sector,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You need to set the agenda before you set the brand. Branding is a fool’s exercise without a good product to sell. A promising slogan without real improvements in the fundamentals is a false pretense. As a slogan, ‘Love the Philippines’ is demanding enough on a foreign tourist’s first date with this country. Let’s at least give them reasons to do so,” he added.

On Sunday, Salceda urged the DOT to fire DDB Philippines, the consultant in charge of producing the tourism campaign for doing a “lazy job.”

In response, the DOT said it had already fired the consultant.

RELATED STORIES

ATM

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>