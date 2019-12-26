Consume registered products only – FDA
MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday urged the public to consume only duly registered food and drink products.
Health Undersecretary and FDA officer in charge Eric Domingo made this call in an interview with reporters, in the wake of reported deaths and hospitalization caused by “lambanog” consumption.
“For their safety and that of their loved ones, we urge all consumers to patronize only registered food and drink products registered with the FDA and sold by licensed manufacturers and dealers,” Domingo said.
He also urged the local government units (LGUs) to require food and beverage businesses to secure first a permit with the agency before they are given a business or mayor’s permit.
“This is what we’re asking from our LGUs. Please be extra careful in issuing mayor’s permit or business permit to establishments engaged in food business,” Domingo said.
“We feel it’s very important, especially for products that are high-risk — like alcoholic beverages, particularly those that are being done backyard, where the setup is not controlled, the process is not standardized. There is a potential that such procedure would produce methanol, which is very acutely poisonous and can lead to death,” he explained.
According to him, there are municipalities, cities and provinces that have adopted ordinances which state that manufacturers of food and drinks must first secure license to operate from the FDA before they are given business or mayor’s permit.
“But let’s face it, there are LGUs that are not that strict. They give mayor’s permit or business permit even to manufacturers of food or drinks not registered with the FDA and do not have the license to operate,” he lamented.
Domingo believes that LGUs should make it a policy to make the FDA license to operate and certificate of product registration part of the requirements for food establishments applying for local licenses like business or mayor’s permit.
