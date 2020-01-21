Continuation of motorcycle taxis pilot run a ‘triumph for commuters’ – Poe

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe on Tuesday welcomed the continuation of the pilot operation of motorcycle taxis, calling it a “triumph for commuters” who are seeking an alternative mode of public transport.

“The continuation of the pilot operation of motorcycle taxi is a triumph for commuters in need of alternative mode of transportation,” Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, said in a statement.

“Traffic congestion and the rising demand for mobility are pressing reasons for us to consider regulating the motorcycle taxi industry,” she added.

The technical working group (TWG) on motorcycle taxis reversed its earlier decision to cancel its study, which is meant to assess the safety of motorcycles as an alternate mode of public transportation.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member and TWG head Antonio Gardiola Jr. said that the implementation of the pilot program on motorcycle taxis will continue.

Gardiola made this announcement after the TWG’s move to terminate the pilot run irked Poe and other senators during Monday’s hearing on motorcycle-for-hire services.

Poe said the TWG’s recommendation to end the study was not well thought out and was “full of anger.”

Senators also believed that the termination of the study was just an act of revenge against ride-hailing firm Angkas.

“We hope the concerned agencies will devote adequate time and effort to thoroughly study its viability and safety, and come up with a comprehensive report that could aid Congress in legislating appropriate law,” Poe went on.

In June last year, a six-month pilot run on the use of motorcycles as taxis was approved to help Congress further evaluate pending bills seeking to legalize the use of motorcycles as public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The pilot run was originally set to end on December 26, 2019, but was extended until March 23, 2020 to allow further study.

