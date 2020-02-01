Contractual BI agent, 2 others nabbed for extortion

MANILA, Philippines — A contractual agent of the Bureau of Immigration and two airport ground handlers were arrested in a terminal at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for allegedly extorting money from an airline firm, the BI said Saturday.

A BI statement identified the suspects as Rino Romero, who is a BI contractual worker BI stationed at NAIA Terminal 3 and Rene Cascaño and Jodrel Victorino, both airport ground handlers.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the suspects were arrested after his office received complaints from an airline that a certain Angelo Esquijo collected payments for special flights and even introduced himself as an a BI employee.

Morente said the suspects extorted P60,000 from a local airline at NAIA Terminal 3.

The suspects were arrested in an entrapment operation at NAIA Terminal 3, which was launched by Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and BI agents.

Morente said the suspects would be terminated and a criminal case would be filed against them.

