Convicted ‘drug queen’ Yu Yuk Lai dies

CONVICTED drug dealer Yu Yuk Lai has died, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) confirmed on Tuesday.

BuCor spokesman Gabriel Chaclag told The Manila Times that Yu died of “acute myocardial infarction” at 9:47 a.m. at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City where she has been confined since May 4.

She also tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), said Chaclag.

Yu was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Manila Regional trial Court in September 2001.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has claimed, however, that Yu remained involved in drugs even while in prison at the Correctional for Women in Mandaluyong City.

A surprise inspection by jail authorities in 2020 uncovered at least P91,000 in Yu’s possession which, she claimed, was money to help fellow prisoners.