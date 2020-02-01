Conviction of former Bohol mayor affirmed

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Third Division has affirmed the conviction of former San Isidro, Bohol Mayor Requillo Samuya in connection with the irregular purchase of several kilograms of soil activator through direct contracting in 2004.

The antigraft court sentenced Samuya to a prison term of six years and one month as minimum and up to 10 years as maximum.

He is also to suffer the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

—Patricia Denise M. Chiu

