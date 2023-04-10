coocaa X Grab Celebrate Ramadan by Big-Screen S3U TV Exclusively on Lazada

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the important festival of Ramadan with the consumers in Indonesia, coocaa presents a crossover co-branding campaign with Grab, one of the most popular APPs delivering comprehensive services for over 187 million users in more than 350 cities across 8 countries, including online car-hailing, food delivery, e-bank and online payment, etc. Thanks to the win-win cooperation combining the top players of both worlds, coocaa introduces for the first time the big-sized S3U smart TV exclusively in Lazada, with generous benefits for all the buyers.

Ranked as the No. 1 TV brand in Indonesia, coocaa is proud to introduce its signature model of S3U TV featured by being Cooler: a simplistic waterfall interface and For You precise algorithm recommendation, allowing a well-organized and aesthetically pleasing experience; Faster: fast start-up, faster response for the fast-paced modern viewers; Diversified: tons of built-in streaming services from YouTube to Amazon, and entertainment and gaming, it’s users’ latest all-in-one viewing experience with endless possibilities. Favored by the local customers thanks to its cost-effective advantages, the model has sold over 250,000 sets for all sizes. Being the first launch in the nation, the big-sized 50″ and 55″ exclusive for Lazada are the best choices for families to enjoy festivals and holidays such as Ramadan, and more in the future.

To maximally enhance the awareness and influence of the event, The online and offline marketing of coocaa X Grab X Lazada will be promoted in major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, as well as Grab APP through challenge competitions, lucky draws and more online offers. For the offline campaign, there are posters and ads across the streets in Jakarta, Grab motor fleet for delivery, elevators of office buildings, coocaa physical stores and more physical sites, broadcasting the generous benefits of the brand prepared for the customers.



coocaa X Grab Celebrate Ramadan

Ramadan is an opportunity for families to get together, enjoying the moments of joy and togetherness, while savoring delicious cuisine and exploring exciting entertainment. It is in this spirit of celebration that coocaa brings its consumers the big-screen S3U TV and highly-anticipated coocaa X Grab X Lazada event.