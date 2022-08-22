coocaa x Lazada Super Brand Day unveils the all-new 32″ S3U Smart TV

This year’s coocaa X Lazada Super Brand Day, consumers are in for a chance to purchase the all-new 32-inch S3U Smart TV. Powered by the latest Coolita 2.0 operating system, enjoy the limited product launch on online shopping platform Lazada at super-low prices this August 25th.

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the successful collaboration as well as the 4th anniversary between coocaa and Lazada, this year’s coocaa X Lazada Super Brand Day shopping festival will be held on August 25th. With countless deals and discounts expected by all shoppers in the Philippines, coocaa is proud to launch the 32-inch S3U smart TV, equipped with the new Coolita 2.0 system, exclusive to Lazada members.



coocaa x Lazada Super Brand

Lazada’s new & exclusive launch of the coocaa 32-inch S3U will bring consumers a chance to experience coocaa’s unique Coolita 2.0 system. Why Coolita 2.0?

It’s Cooler – enjoy a simplistic waterfall interface, allowing consumers to browse across a well-organised and aesthetically pleasing experience.

It’s Faster – from fast start-up, to an even faster response speed, each process on the Coolgo TV is designed for fast operation.

It’s More Abundant – featuring comprehensive built-in streaming services from YouTube to Amazon, with unlimited web surfing and gaming, the Coolgo TV is more than just a Smart TV – it’s the latest all-in-one viewing experience with endless possibilities.

As orders on the coocaa X Lazada Super Brand Day are expected to reach record-breaking levels, coocaa and Lazada are excited to give online shoppers a unique treat.

Expect a limited number of coupons up for grabs to Lazada members with the exclusive launch of the new 32-inch coocaa S3U Smart TV. 32S3U is available while stocks last, so be sure to order as early as possible. Further more, the first three 32S3U Smart TV buyers that day will get the TV set at just 825 Peso/set.

coocaa will also be livestreaming the event directly on Lazada, in which viewers will get a chance to win a free TV set from coocaa. Besides, consumers will receive a free speaker and subwoofer when they purchase select coocaa TV models on August 25th, and enjoy dropped shipping costs and even bigger discount coupons on select products.

The coocaa x Lazada: Super Brand Day is coming on August 25th– and all’re invited.