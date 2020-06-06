COOL SCHOOL

A ‘Defend Democracy. #JunkTerrorBillNow’ banner and two large Philippine flags are displayed on the facade of De La Salle University on Taft Avenue, Manila on June 6, 2020. The Christian Brothers-run university is one of a growing number of educational institutions, business organizations, activists’ groups and ordinary citizens that have expressed alarm over the recent approval of the Anti-Terrorism measure — House Bill

6875, or ‘An Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Penalize Terrorism’ — arguing that it could be used to silence dissent. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI