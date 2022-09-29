‘Gangster’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio has died, aged 59. The musician – real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with his death confirmed to TMZ and Rolling Stone by his manager, Jarez Posey.

An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed. TMZ is reporting that Posey told the publication that, after being found laying on the floor at a friend’s house, EMTs were called, pronouncing the rapper dead from a suspected cardiac arrest.

Coolio – ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

Ivey was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania in 1963 and later moved to Compton, California, where he began a music career in the late eighties, releasing debut single ‘Whatcha Gonna Do?’ in 1987. In 1991, he joined Los Angeles hip-hop group WC and the Maad Circle, contributing to debut album Ain’t a Damn Thang Changed.

Coolio signed to Tommy Boy Records in 1994 and released debut solo album It Takes a Thief. Lead single ‘Fantastic Voyage’ became a hit, with other songs like ‘County Line’ and ‘I Remember’ also enjoying minor success. The rapper’s big break, however, came the following year, when he released ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, featuring R&B singer LV, for the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds.

The single went on to become one of the most successful rap songs ever. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, and also topped charts in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and more. Coolio went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1996 ceremony.

Since news of his passing emerged, the likes of Ice Cube, Questlove, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry and Juicy J have honoured the rapper, with many more tributes sure to pour in over the coming hours and days.

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

RIP Coolio — RPBMH 💔 OUT NOW (@vincestaples) September 29, 2022

Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio https://t.co/O0uz0s15zS — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) September 29, 2022

Rip coolio the legend — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 29, 2022

