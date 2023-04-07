Cooperation Agreement Concluded between BioKangtai and Biotis

— Indicating Technology Transfer of the World’s First Dual-carrier 13-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine to Indonesia

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of April 5, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “BioMinhai”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (300601.SZ), and Biotis Pharmaceuticals Indonesia (hereinafter referred to as “Biotis”) held a signing ceremony in Beijing, concluding the license and technology transfer agreement for the dual-carrier 13-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine. Several distinguished guests attended the ceremony, including Prof Dr.Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Vice Minister of Health of Indonesia, Mr. Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian Ambassador to China, Mr.LIU Yanfei, President of China International Medical Foundation, and Mr.ZHOU Hui, Chairman of China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products.

According to the agreement, BioMinhai will supply the dual-carrier 13-valent pneumococcal vaccine bulk to Biotis, and transfer such technologies as vaccine formulation, filling and finished product testing methods to Biotis. Both parties will also jointly promote the registration, production, and commercial operation of dual-carrier 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in Indonesia.

According to the statistics of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Indonesia had a total population of 280 million in 2022, ranking fourth in the world. In the past five years, Indonesia had about 4.5 million newborns per year, ranking among the top in Asian countries. At present, Indonesia has included 11 vaccines in the Expanded Immunization Program, and attached increasing importance to pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. During the period from 2017 to 2019, Indonesia took the lead in launching the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Immunization Demonstration Program in two provinces, achieving an immunization coverage rate of more than 80%. In 2021, the Indonesian government cooperated with Gavi and UNICEF to promote the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine immunization throughout the country. In 2022, the Ministry of Health of Indonesia officially announced to vaccinate children against pneumonia and establish immune protection.

In recent years, BioKangtai has always adhered to the original intention of “creating the best vaccine for the benefit of human health”, and worked closely with Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and other developing countries. In addition to the export of finished products, BioKangtai will also continue its exploration of such new paths as bulk export and technology transfer, and strive to realize the strategic vision of “Chinese vaccines, made in multiple countries, serving the world”, so as to improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines worldwide.

ZHENG Haifa, General Manager of Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., said at the signing ceremony: “Pneumococcus is a common cause of pneumonia, meningitis, otitis media and other diseases, particularly among children. The 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine developed by BioMinhai works well in clinical trials, and can well prevent various diseases caused by pneumococcus. We hope that BioMinhai and Biotis can work together to promote the development of the vaccine industry in Indonesia, improve local health conditions, and protect the life and health of the Indonesian people!”

“The 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has been included in the National Immunization Program of Indonesia and provided to the general public free of charge, playing a significant role in reducing the incidence of related diseases among children. The international cooperation between Biotis and BioMinhai can help us better meet the challenges in vaccine supply and distribution. I would like express my gratitude to the Ministry of Health of Indonesia and BioMinhai for their help. This cooperation will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of the Indonesian people!” said Mr. Fransiskus Xaverius Sudirman, President Director of PT Biotis Pharmaceuticals Indonesia.

Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian Ambassador to China, said that Indonesia has achieved some results in the endeavor to construct health infrastructure, and made remarkable progress in the development of the pharmaceutical industry. He expressed his heartfelt thanks to relevant Chinese authorities, Biotis and BioMinhai or their help and support in this process.

Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Vice Minister of Health of Indonesia, extended his congratulations on the signing of the agreement, and said: “China and Indonesia have maintained a long lasting friendship for 73 years, and made significant progress in cooperation in various fields over the years. The cooperation between BioMinhai and Biotis involves 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and also corresponding production equipment and technology. If the vaccine can be produced locally in Indonesia at a lower cost, the Ministry of Health of Indonesia will recommend the government to expand procurement and provide the vaccine to Indonesian children free of charge according to relevant regulations. At the same time, BioMinhai and Biotis will achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and realize the common vision of protecting human health!”