Cop attempts to arrest man in private village over ‘quarantine violation’ of house staff

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer attempted to arrest a man in the front yard of his own home in a private subdivision in Makati City, after a heated argument on the supposed quarantine violation of the latter’s house staff.

Javier Salvador Parra said his female house staff was watering plants in his front yard on Sunday when a barangay personnel saw her not wearing a face mask. A policeman then came and wanted to fine him P1,000 as his house staff was not wearing a face mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wasn’t aware that there is a law saying that inside your own property you must wear a face mask,” Parra said in an email to the media.

But according to a report from the Makati City police, the concerned policeman was inside the subdivision as requested by the chairwoman of Barangay Dasmariñas to regularly implement quarantine rules there. The report added that the house maid was also “outside perimeter property” when the incident happened.

FEATURED STORIES

Parra said his house staff then went inside the house to relay the matter to him, after which he went outside his house and asked why the police had to fine him over the supposed violation.

“I told him frankly that a fine isn’t necessary as it occurred on a private property. It escalated with the police man charging at me and trespassing my private property without a valid search warrant and wanting to arrest me for no valid reason,” he said.

The incident was caught in a video taken by Parra’s wife. In that video, a policeman was seen tackling Parra to the ground to arrest him. Parra said this caused him physical injury and abrasions. He added he was also suffering from spinal injury and that being thrown on the ground caused him “immense” physical pain.

He was able to evade arrest after entering the front door of his house, while his wife continued arguing with the police officer.

“Does Makati police not have better things to do, like stop real criminals? If there was no camera running, would he perhaps have shot me, like the police man did with the mentally challenged man a few days ago?” said Parra. He was referring to Corporal Winston Ragos, a retired military man who was suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and was shot dead by police in Quezon City for supposedly violating quarantine rules.

“My concern is mainly that this police officer and Makati police do this also to the poor, who are not as defensive as me. Filipinos are all in a dire situation with the lockdown, the last thing they need is Makati policemen going havoc on Makati citizens,” he added.

A separate video of the earlier scenario before the scuffle, however, showed the policeman being calm and polite while talking to Parra until the latter hurled him expletives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report added that the officer politely spoke when he approached the house maid.

“At this juncture, police officer politely introduce himself and advised the house maid to wear her face mask for her safety,” read the police report.

But when Parra went outside the house to check the situation, he then questioned the authority of the officer and hurled expletives at him, according to police.

“At that time said Bantay Bayan manage to document the situation using his mobile phone camera, thus Mr.Parra at that time gone berserk and uttering unsavory words towards police officer and even humiliated the said officer,” read the report.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ