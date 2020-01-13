Cop, civilian informant killed in Sulu drug raid

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — A police officer and his civilian informant were killed and another officer was wounded in a drug raid on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Sitio Baunoh, Barangay Tagbak in Indanan, Sulu.

Citing a report from the Sulu police, Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, Bangsamoro police director, identified the dead as Lt. Sali Salim, 45, team leader of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Sulu Police Provincial Office, and his informant, known only as Jipon.

Wounded was Pat. Alkajar Mandangan.

Marcos said Salim and his team were conducting anti-illegal drug operation when they encountered heavy resistance from around five armed men — identified as Aldakar Jalain, Utong Jinul, Alvin Kiyara, a certain Dok, and a certain Tam.

Salim and his informant died on the spot during the gunfight.

The suspects were able to escape.

