Cop dead, 3 others injured in Albay encounter with NPA

MANILA, Philippines – A police officer from Albay in Bicol Region was killed in a clash with communist New People’s Army (NPA) members on Wednesday, while three other officers were reportedly injured.

According to the Philippine National Police, they are currently doing hot pursuit operations against the NPA members involved in the ambush at Barangay San Isidro, Jovellar town, which left Patrolman Emerson Belmonte dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports said that Belmonte was part of a team from the 1st Albay Provincial Mobile Force Company that was doing a major internal security operation when the NPA fighters ambushed them.

The injured officers were identified as Police Corporal Marlon Bentran, Pat. Roy Resurrection, and Pat. John Mark Paz. All are being treated in an hospital in Jovellar.

FEATURED STORIES

“Reports said the troops were conducting a major internal security operation in the area when NPA rebels ambushed the men in uniform. Police retaliated against communist-terrorists for a firefight that lasted for 15 minutes,” PNP’s Public Information Office (PNP-PIO) said in a Facebook post.

PNP Chief General Archie Gamboa offered his condolences to Belmonte’s family while assuring that the bereaved family will be given benefits accorded to fallen police officers.

Gamboa was also said to have ordered Brig. Gen. Anthony Alcañeses, Regional Director of the Police Regional Office – 5 to provide financial and medical assistance to the three injured officers.

“We honor the service of PNP’s modern day heroes by ensuring that their families are taken cared of,” Gamboa said.

“The surviving kin of Patrolman Belmonte will receive P250,000.00 from the President’s Social Fund; between P141,000.00 up to P181,000.00 as Special Financial Assistance (SFA) from the PNP; burial benefits worth P50,000.00; and P200,000.00 gratuity from the National Police Commission,” he added.

The exchange between NPA rebels and government forces despite an ongoing health crisis was not the first incident. Last April, reports came out that communist forces killed two soldiers tasked to secure the provision of COVID-19 aid, even if the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) had their own unilateral ceasefires.

CPP denied such actions, saying there were inaccuracies to the reports. However, the Commission on Human Rights vowed to look into the clashes, which they believe undermine efforts to fight the health crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ