Cop dies after accidentally being shot by own gun

ORMOC CITY — A policeman died after his gun accidentally went off at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, in Barangay San Juan, Palompon town, Leyte.

Police Staff Sergeant Maverick Clitar, 30, was inside his house when the incident happened.

Police Lt. Col Bella Rentuaya, spokesperson of the Eastern Visayas police, said the father-in-law of the victim was in the living room when he heard a burst of gunfire.

The father-in-law, whose name was withheld, said that he saw the police officer already lying on the ground inside his room.

Clitar was hit on his left cheek.

Investigators believed that his firearm suddenly went off.

