Cop fatally shoots angry man at checkpoint in Agusan del Norte

MANILA, Philippines — A 63-year-old farmer who allegedly tried to fight back after being accosted for not wearing a protective mask was shot dead in Agusan del Norte, police said Sunday.

Police identified the farmer as Junie Dungog Piñar from Nasipit in Agusan del Norte.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a police report, a barangay health worker stopped Piñar at a checkpoint on the national highway in Purok 4 in Barangay Amontay on Thursday for not wearing a face mask.

Piñar became unruly, shouting and attacking a nearby barangay chairman who then called police to help pacify the suspect.

FEATURED STORIES

Police Staff Sgt. Rolly Llones, who was assigned at the barangay post, tried to stop Piñar, but the latter refused and reportedly tried to hack him with a scythe.

Llones managed to evade the attack, but the suspect continued his attack, prompting the law enforcer to shoot him.

Just a day before this incident, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened unruly people who would challenge the government during the quarantine period, saying he would have them shot.

/atm